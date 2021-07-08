Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 916,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,394 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $80,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

CHD stock opened at $86.63 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.