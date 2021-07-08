Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $73.83 Million Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,021,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.23% of National Health Investors worth $73,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 25,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 39,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.38.

National Health Investors stock opened at $66.81 on Thursday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.93.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.