Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $76.04 Million Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,155,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883,345 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Tronox worth $76,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Tronox by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $663,709.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TROX opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.66. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

TROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

