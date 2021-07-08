Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $77.43 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,137 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $77,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RWX. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $334,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.09. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

