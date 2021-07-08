Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $84.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,404 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $84,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,332,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $117.49 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.98.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

