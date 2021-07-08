Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 67,567 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 603,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $75,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,564,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after purchasing an additional 412,516 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $239,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $141.84 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

