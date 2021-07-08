Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,870,777,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,289 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Unity Software by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Unity Software by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on U. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

U stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.95. 72,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,985. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.08. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $23,193,185.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,111,511.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $3,539,631.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 953,668 shares of company stock worth $92,357,202.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

