Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,606 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,781,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,672,000 after buying an additional 173,980 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $2,187,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,521.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.50. 59,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,802. The company has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.18.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

