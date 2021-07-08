Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $7.01 Million Stock Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.36% of Lithium Americas worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,641,000 after acquiring an additional 526,445 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 293,607 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 606,309 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 777.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 836,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 740,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAC traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.58. 79,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,220. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a current ratio of 98.92. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

