Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $24.01 Million in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,010,000. Pershing Square Tontine accounts for approximately 1.1% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 13D Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 310,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 14,762 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 45,098 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 66,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 44,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

PSTH stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,813. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.