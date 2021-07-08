Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 50,000 The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The ExOne by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,017 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The ExOne by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in The ExOne during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The ExOne during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The ExOne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XONE shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The ExOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:XONE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,328. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10. The ExOne Company has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The ExOne Company will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

