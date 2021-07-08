Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Acquired by Ronit Capital LLP

Ronit Capital LLP grew its holdings in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) by 775.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Gravity comprises approximately 1.8% of Ronit Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Gravity were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRVY stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,428. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.16. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $239.90. The stock has a market cap of $701.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of -0.55.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Gravity Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

