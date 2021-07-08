Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,039 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,444,000 after purchasing an additional 203,448 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after buying an additional 17,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 139,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,745,000 after buying an additional 22,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,493 shares of company stock worth $17,264,871 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

Shares of MA traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $369.21. The company had a trading volume of 80,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,536. The company has a market cap of $365.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.62. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

