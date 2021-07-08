Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $29.98 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,096 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 9.8% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $29,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banta Asset Management LP lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIA stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $344.76. 606,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,614. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.33. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $255.35 and a 12 month high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

