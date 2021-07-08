Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $582,000 Stake in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) by 26.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 52,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the fourth quarter valued at about $735,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $121,934.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATCX stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $8.90. 1,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,704. The stock has a market cap of $320.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 0.36. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.62.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $1.04. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $123.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

