Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 1.1% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,325,000 after buying an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after purchasing an additional 715,568 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,714,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,006,000 after purchasing an additional 356,521 shares during the period. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.09. 119,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,619,305. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

