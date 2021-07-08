Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GTBIF. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.25 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.70.

OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

