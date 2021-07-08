Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of GDYN opened at $20.42 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 126,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,939,443.30. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $78,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 199,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,630 shares of company stock worth $5,216,689 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,469,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

