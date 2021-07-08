Grid+ Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Grid+ has a market cap of $6.79 million and $25,018.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grid+ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00057388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00019708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.80 or 0.00871307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00044251 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.