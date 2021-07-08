Grin (GRIN) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Grin has a market capitalization of $18.74 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 77,824,800 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

