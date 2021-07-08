Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 3,902 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Globe Life by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,229,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Globe Life by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 151,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

In related news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,506,740. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $94.64 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

