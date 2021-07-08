Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 29,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,083,000 after acquiring an additional 43,369 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,212.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.03%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

