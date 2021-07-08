Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 553.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 30,127 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,329,000 after buying an additional 10,980,186 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 2,694.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,118,000 after buying an additional 8,574,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,053,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in TC Energy by 1,163.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,248 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in TC Energy by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,109,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,000 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE TRP opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7137 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

