Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 174,711 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 36.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.28. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

