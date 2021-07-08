Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 147,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after buying an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 76,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $118.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.44.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

