Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,978,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 491.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $68,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 435.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,123,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of IT stock opened at $257.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $258.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

In related news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at $327,958.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.