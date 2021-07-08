H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Trading 3.2% Higher

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.53 and last traded at $31.42. 2,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.72.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $692.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.55 million. H. Lundbeck A/S had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 23.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

