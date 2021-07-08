Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Brokerages expect that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will post $3.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.76 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $3.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $15.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.11 billion to $15.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.42 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 9.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

