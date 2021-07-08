Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $2,612,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 101,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,722,000 after buying an additional 46,373 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,661,000 after buying an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

NYSE RGA opened at $112.95 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.99 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

