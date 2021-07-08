Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 24.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,258 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Globe Life by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,550,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Globe Life by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Globe Life by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,947,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $94.64 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,238,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,052,500.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $1,751,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,779.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,506,740 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

