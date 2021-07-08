Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.