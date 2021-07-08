Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,265 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ebix were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. Ebix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

