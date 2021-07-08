Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP opened at $85.62 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.58. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

