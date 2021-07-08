Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 3,162 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMJ. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 337,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.31.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.12 per share, for a total transaction of $101,059.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,968.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 56,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,482,390.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,524 shares of company stock worth $8,529,472 in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.