Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 3,162 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMJ. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 337,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.31.
