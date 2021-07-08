Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 5,118 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $73,883,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,868,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after purchasing an additional 193,432 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 155,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $121.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.05. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.95.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

In other news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

