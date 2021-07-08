Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Position Lessened by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,714 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

