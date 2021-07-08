HarbourVest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,692 PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 898,291 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,116,000. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMVP traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). On average, equities research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 22,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $796,082.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $116,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,453 shares in the company, valued at $13,980,062.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,038 shares of company stock worth $7,248,061. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

