Head to Head Contrast: BOX (NYSE:BOX) versus Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

BOX (NYSE:BOX) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of BOX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of BOX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Datadog shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

BOX has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datadog has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BOX and Datadog’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOX $770.77 million 5.41 -$43.43 million ($0.26) -98.50 Datadog $603.47 million 54.84 -$24.55 million N/A N/A

Datadog has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BOX.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BOX and Datadog, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOX 0 1 6 0 2.86 Datadog 1 7 11 0 2.53

BOX currently has a consensus price target of $25.83, suggesting a potential upside of 0.87%. Datadog has a consensus price target of $108.35, suggesting a potential upside of 0.97%. Given Datadog’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Datadog is more favorable than BOX.

Profitability

This table compares BOX and Datadog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOX -4.11% -26.17% -2.43% Datadog -6.57% -2.08% -1.02%

Summary

Datadog beats BOX on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOX

Box, Inc. provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations. It offers web, mobile and desktop applications for cloud content management on a platform for developing custom applications, as well as industry-specific capabilities. As of January 31, 2021, the company had over 105,000 paying organizations, and its solution was offered in 25 languages; and 77.7 million registered users. Box, Inc. serves healthcare, government, life sciences, and financial services industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. Its platform also provides user experience and network performance monitoring, incident management, and various shared features, such as sophisticated dashboards, advanced analytics, collaboration tools, and alerting capabilities. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

