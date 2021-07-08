Head to Head Review: Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT) versus U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for U.S. Physical Therapy and Xcelerate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus price target of $132.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.95%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than Xcelerate.

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Physical Therapy has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcelerate has a beta of 5.16, indicating that its share price is 416% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Xcelerate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 7.73% 14.19% 6.50% Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Xcelerate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $422.97 million 3.43 $35.19 million $2.99 37.57 Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Xcelerate.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Xcelerate on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The company provides industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 544 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states; and managed 38 physical therapy facilities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Xcelerate Company Profile

Xcelerate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides dental services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice. The company is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

