Head to Head Survey: B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares B Communications and AST SpaceMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B Communications N/A N/A N/A AST SpaceMobile N/A -1,182.72% -24.15%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for B Communications and AST SpaceMobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A AST SpaceMobile 0 0 1 0 3.00

AST SpaceMobile has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 178.66%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than B Communications.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares B Communications and AST SpaceMobile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B Communications $2.58 billion N/A -$247.00 million N/A N/A AST SpaceMobile N/A N/A -$51.96 million N/A N/A

AST SpaceMobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than B Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.1% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

B Communications has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, online television transmissions, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services. It is also involved in the maintenance and development of communications infrastructures; provision of communications services to other communications providers; and supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, such as network end point services. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. B Communications Ltd. is a subsidiary of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

