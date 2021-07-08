Healthcare Value Capital LLC Invests $1.87 Million in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Healthcare Value Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. Alkermes comprises approximately 4.2% of Healthcare Value Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Alkermes by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Alkermes by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

ALKS stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,160. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.75. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $3,313,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,809,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 568,529 shares of company stock valued at $12,456,457. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

