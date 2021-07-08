HedgeTrade 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $150,525.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $345.83 million and approximately $150,525.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

