HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits Market Capitalization of $360.32 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00003095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $360.32 million and approximately $105,486.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005190 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000473 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00035050 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00069979 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00037342 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.