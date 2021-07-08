Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.460-$10.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.Helen of Troy also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.46-10.97 EPS.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.25.
Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded down $12.98 on Thursday, hitting $219.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.36.
In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.
