Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.460-$10.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.Helen of Troy also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.46-10.97 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.25.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded down $12.98 on Thursday, hitting $219.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.36.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

