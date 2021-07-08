Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.46-10.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93-1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.Helen of Troy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.460-$10.970 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $232.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.36. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.
