Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.46-10.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93-1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.Helen of Troy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.460-$10.970 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $232.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.36. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.25.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.