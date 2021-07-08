Helix (HLIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $136,534.27

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 30.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, Helix has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Helix has a market cap of $136,534.27 and approximately $50.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00023934 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007181 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001621 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 34,306,424 coins and its circulating supply is 34,180,595 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.