HempCoin (THC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $519.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $519.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,616.17 or 1.00072239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00036180 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007579 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010869 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00056946 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000933 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000557 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,601,374 coins and its circulating supply is 262,466,224 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

