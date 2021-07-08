Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at KeyCorp

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

HRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $111.88 on Tuesday. Herc has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $118.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.95. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

