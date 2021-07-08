Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

HFWA stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $837.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.37. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $32,867.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $93,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock worth $289,535. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

