Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 21.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,073 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,961,000 after acquiring an additional 352,484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,027,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,068,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,839,000 after acquiring an additional 295,785 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.66 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.